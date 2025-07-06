Man, 56, seriously injured in Englewood hit-and-run: Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after a 56-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in the Englewood neighborhood Saturday.

The crash occurred at about 2:47 p.m. in the 6300-block of South Halsted Street.

Police said a 56-year-old man was struck by a 2014 Audi Q5, four door sedan, bearing Illinois Plate EP16347 travelling northbound on Halsted Street.

The driver of the Audi did not stop and fled the scene, police said.

Police said the vehicle may have front-end damage and a newly replaced windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Major Accidents at (312) 745-4521.

