Chicago police officer fires shot in foot chase in Bronzeville, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer fired a shot at a suspect during a foot chase in the Bronzeville Thursday night, police said.

The incident occurred at about 10:28 p.m. in the 4300-block of South Champlain Avenue.

Police said tactical officers were breaking up a crowd in a park when a person pushed an officer and ran.

During the chase, police said the person came around a building and ran toward an officer who fired one shot, but did not hit the person. The suspect was then taken into custody.

No one was injured and COPA is investigating the incident.

