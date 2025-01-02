24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago police officer injured after squad car crashes into fence on South Side, officials say

Thursday, January 2, 2025 9:06PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was injured in a crash Thursday morning on the South Side.

A squad car crashed around 8:10 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Federal Street, CPD officials said. The vehicle hit a fence and a manhole cover.

The officer was on duty at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries, officials said. They were taken to a hospital and were later released.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. No other injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available.

