Chicago police officer stabbed while arresting suspect in Englewood, police say

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 12:31PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was stabbed while trying to make an arrest in the Englewood neighborhood Monday night, police said.

The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. in the 1500-block of East 75th Street.

Police said officers were flagged down by someone who said he was stabbed by someone he knew.

As officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, police said an officer was stabbed in the arm. Police said officers used a Taser during the incident.

The officer was transported to a hospital in good condition, police said.

