Chicago police release video of suspects wanted in armed robbery at South Side restaurant

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, October 11, 2024 3:43AM
Video shows suspects in armed robbery at South Side restaurant: CPD
The Chicago Police Department released video Thursday showing suspects in an armed robbery at a restaurant on South Halsted Street in Morgan Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a recent armed robbery at a fast food restaurant on the city's South Side.

The robbery happened around 12:48 p.m. September 24 in the 11400 block of South Halsted Street in Morgan Park, Chicago police said.

Investigators released surveillance video Thursday showing the suspects wanted in the crime.

One person can be seen pulling out a gun and then jumping over the counter.

No one was hurt during the robbery, police said.

One suspect was wearing a black hoodie and black and red pants, police said. The other suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, jeans and white shoes.

Chicago police continue to investigate the armed robbery. Anyone with information has been asked to call police.

No further information was immediately available.

