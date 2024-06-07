Double-amuptee veteran Cedric King to run in Chicago 13.1 Half Marathon: 'Nothing looks impossible'

Double-amuptee veteran Cedric King will run in the Chicago 13.1 Half Marathon on Sunday. He lost both of his legs 12 years ago serving in Afghanistan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A war hero will take part in the Chicago 13.1 Half Marathon this weekend.

Retired Master Sergeant Cedric King lost both of his legs in an IED blast while serving in Afghanistan. King is inspiring others with his positive spirit that is making Chicago Proud.

Many people find long distance running difficult on two healthy legs. King manages to run marathons on two prosthetic legs.

You have a better look at life. More things can be done. Nothing looks impossible. Cedric King, Retired Master Sergeant

He lost his legs during his third tour of duty 12 years ago. After coming out of a coma in the hospital, King's mother challenged him to run a 5K when he recovered. He took the challenge.

"Because it's hard, it makes you tougher," King said." Toughens you up because it's hard."

Runners are picked up their numbers at the marathon expo Friday for the 13.1 Chicago race on Sunday. King will be among them.

He has actually run more than 20 full marathons since losing his legs, many with the group Achilles International. They provide guide runners, including Carolyn Daley, who will run alongside King in the half marathon, carrying his nutrition and spare parts for his prosthetics.

"He is inspirational," Daley said. "He has faced so much and always looks for the positive."

Race director Carey Pinkowski said King is an inspiration to other runners, and even to non-runners too.

"When you get to hear him speak and how motivating he is... he's a special guy," Pinkowski said.

King says it's all about the journey for him. The training is his motivation. The finish line is a bonus. He tries to share that message.

"You have a better look at life," he said. "More things can be done. Nothing looks impossible."

King arrived in Chicago Friday in time to throw out the first pitch at the White Sox game. After that, he'll be focused on joining 10,000 other runners at the starting line of the Chicago 13.1 Half Marathon on Sunday morning.