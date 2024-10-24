Businesses hope to overturn 117-year-old liquor sale ban ordinance in North Side neighborhood

Businesses hope to overturn 117-year-old liquor sale ban on North Side Chicago restaurants and businesses in a 9th precinct North Side neighborhood are hoping voters overturn a 117-year-old liquor sale ban ordinance.

Businesses hope to overturn 117-year-old liquor sale ban on North Side Chicago restaurants and businesses in a 9th precinct North Side neighborhood are hoping voters overturn a 117-year-old liquor sale ban ordinance.

Businesses hope to overturn 117-year-old liquor sale ban on North Side Chicago restaurants and businesses in a 9th precinct North Side neighborhood are hoping voters overturn a 117-year-old liquor sale ban ordinance.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago voters are seeing an unusual question on the ballot this year.

In one small pocket of the North Side, businesses are banned from having a liquor license. There is now an effort to change the ordinance, which has been on the books for more than 100 years.

You can get a great hot dog and fries at Slims on Montrose, but if you're looking for a beer to wash it down with, you're out of luck. It's non-alcoholic drinks only, and it's been that way in the neighborhood for 117 years.

"I don't like it," customer Andrew Johnsos said. "I think they should be allowed to serve beer and alcohol."

SEE ALSO | ABC7 Chicago Your Voice Your Vote 2024 Voter Guide

"It's hard for me to imagine a dry neighborhood in Chicago as a restaurant and still make a living," neighbor Kenneth Crane said. "Seems impossible."

The neighborhood is officially the 9th precinct, bordered by Damen, Sunnyside, Montrose and Lincoln. It's been dry since neighbors voted not to allow liquor sales to prevent a German beer hall and amusement park from moving in. Some neighbors now believe that's outdated.

"A lot's changed in the last 117 years," 47th Ward Ald. Matt Martin said. "I hope at the end of the day we've got a majority of voters in this precinct voting no, so we can turn the page in a a good way."

Several restaurants in the neighborhood, including XOchimilco Mexican restaurant, have been able to survive by offering BYOB. They are hoping voters in the precinct will overturn the liquor license ban on Election Day.

Some restaurant owners say liquor sales can make a big difference in their bottom line.

"Which would help keep the doors open," said Lucia Herrejon with XOchimilco. "As of now, you have to save money on your busy months in order to stay open on your slow months."

There are 497 registered voters in the 9th precinct. The owners of XOchimilco and other restaurants just need a majority of them to vote no on the ordinance to allow them to pour beer, wine and margaritas in their glasses.