Chicago River bridge lifts begin Saturday to allow boats to pass through for season

Chicago River bridge lifts are happening Saturdays and Wednesdays from April 19 to June 25 to allow boats to pass through for the summer season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A sign of the changing season is approaching in Chicago.

Bridge lifts along the Chicago River get underway at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The bridge lifts allow boats to pass through as they head to harbors for the sailing season ahead.

Traffic will be temporarily halted while bridges are raised. That can take up to 12 minutes at each bridge crossing.

The bridge lifts continue every Wednesday and Saturday through June 25.