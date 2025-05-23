Armed thieves rob at least 3 people minutes apart across East Garfield Park, Humboldt Park: CPD

The East Garfield Park and Humboldt Park, Chicago armed robbery suspects use a stolen car, a gray Kia Optima, to approach victims and flee, CPD said.

The East Garfield Park and Humboldt Park, Chicago armed robbery suspects use a stolen car, a gray Kia Optima, to approach victims and flee, CPD said.

The East Garfield Park and Humboldt Park, Chicago armed robbery suspects use a stolen car, a gray Kia Optima, to approach victims and flee, CPD said.

The East Garfield Park and Humboldt Park, Chicago armed robbery suspects use a stolen car, a gray Kia Optima, to approach victims and flee, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning people about a string of armed robberies on the city's West and Northwest sides.

The robberies happened within minutes of each other on Wednesday.

The crimes stretched between the East Garfield Park and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.

Investigators said in one case, a victim was pistol-whipped.

The robberies happened on Wednesday at the following times and locations:





500-block of North Kedzie Avenue at 6:18 p.m.



800-block of North Kedzie Avenue at 6:25 p.m.



3200-block of West Cortez Street between 6:20-6:30 p.m.

The robbers, armed with black handguns, wear all black or dark-colored clothing and black ski masks, police said. They use a stolen gray Kia Optima to approach victims and flee.

The suspects are described as two to four men between 18 and 20 years old. They are between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot-3 and weigh between 150 pounds and 180 pounds.

CPD asked anyone with information to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263, Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #25-CWP-020.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood