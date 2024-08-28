Would-be robbery suspect fatally stabbed by victim in Gresham gas station: Chicago police

A would-be robbery suspect was killed in a stabbing Wednesday morning at a Halsted Street gas station in Gresham, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 38-year-old man was fatally stabbed Wednesday morning while trying to rob another man on Chicago's South Side, police said.

A 36-year-old man was inside a gas station in the 7600-block of South Halsted Street in Gresham just before 11:15 a.m., when the 38-year-old and a 20-year-old man entered, police said.

Both men pulled the 36-year-old by his hair, and demanded his property, according to CPD.

The man then pulled out a knife, and stabbed the 38-year-old in the neck, police said.

The 20-year-old pulled out a gun, and hit the 36-year-old in the face, police said.

The 36-year-old fled, and both suspects also left the gas station, and were taken into custody by responding officers.

The 38-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

The 36-year-old was taken to U of C in fair condition.

No one else was injured, and a gun was recovered on the scene, police said.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.

