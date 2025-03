SUV flips over in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive downtown, Chicago police say

An SUV flipped over during a crash Sunday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in downtown near Balbo Drive, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a driver attempting to make a turn caused a rollover crash Sunday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Balbo Drive.

Her SUV collided with a black sedan, causing the SUV to flip over, police said.

She was issued citations and taken to the hospital as a precaution, CPD said.

The other driver was not hurt but he was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

No further information was immediately available.