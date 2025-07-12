Shedd Aquarium encourages 'Plastic Free July' to help reduce waste, prevent pollution

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium is working to keep Chicago beaches and waterways free of garbage and trash.

They are encouraging people to have a "Plastic Free July."

Research shows some 22 million pounds of plastic enter the Great Lakes every year.

ABC7 was joined Friday by Maggie Cooper, manager of conservation action at the Shedd Aquarium, to talk about plastic pollution's impact on Chicago and the Great Lakes, how volunteers with Shedd are making a difference on Chicago beaches, and some ways Chicagoans can take action during "Plastic Free July."

The Shedd Aquarium is hosting a conservation action day event on Saturday, July 19, at 63rd Street Beach.

More information about the "Plastic Free July" initiative can be found here.