1 charged after 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Rogers Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is now facing felony charges for a deadly shooting in Rogers Park.
Police said Cleophus Rufus killed a 55-year-old man in the 7500- block of North Damen Avenue Sunday night.
A 31-year-old man was also shot and critically injured.
Rufus has been charged with felony counts of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
Rufus is expected to be in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.
