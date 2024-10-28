Chicago shooting near CTA Red Line Loyola station injures 2, suspect in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said two men were shot near the CTA Loyola Red Line station Monday afternoon. A person has been taken into custody.

Police said a group of three men were walking in the 1200 block of West Loyola Avenue near the CTA stop just after 2 pm. Monday when a man approached and started an argument with them. The man then pulled out a gun and opened fire toward all three victims.

Police said a 28-year-old man was struck in the right hand, and a 24-year-old man was struck in the right arm. Both were taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

The third person was not struck by gunfire and declined medical attention, police said.

The shooter was taken into custody in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road, police said, and a gun was recovered at the scene.

