4 wounded in shooting on Far South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were wounded in a shooting on the Far South Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 3:17 a.m. in the 600-block of East 133rd Street.

Police said a group of people were outside when someone opened fire.

A 21-year-old man was wounded in the arm and thigh and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times and transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the arm and transported herself to Advocate Christ Hospital, where she was in stable condition.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and transported himself to Roseland Hospital, where he was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Further details were not immediately available. Area Two detectives are investigating.

