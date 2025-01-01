Man shot during armed robbery at liquor store in Auburn Gresham, Chicago police say

A 51-year-old man shot and injured during an armed robbery Wednesday at a liquor store on South Racine in Auburn Gresham, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was seriously hurt in a shooting and robbery Wednesday at a liquor store on the South Side.

The shooting happened around 12:31 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Racine in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, police said.

According to Chicago police, a man was inside a liquor store along 75th and Racine when two suspects walked in and attempted to rob him. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him twice.

The 51-year-old victim was shot in the chest and the leg, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear if the suspects got away with any of the victim's belongings.

The store does have surveillance cameras, and police will be looking through them to see if it can help them make an arrest.

No arrests have been made. No further information was immediately available.