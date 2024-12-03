Boy, 14, killed in Little Village shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed at an apartment building in the city's Little Village neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 10:22 p.m. in the 2200-block of South Christiana Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in an apartment building and arrived to find the teen shot in the chest, police said.

The teen was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Joshua Sanchez.

No one is in custody and Are Four detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood