Boy, 5, shot in North Austin, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 21, 2024 6:06PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child is recovering after being shot on the city's West Side on Wednesday, according to police.

The shooting happened around 10:02 a.m. as a boy and man were standing in the 1200-block of Laramie Avenue, Chicago police said.

The boy, 5, was shot in the left leg and was taken to the hospital. At last check he was stable.

Chicago police did not release more information about the shooting.

No one is in custody. Chicago police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

It is unknown what the relationship was between the boy and the man he was with.

