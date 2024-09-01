WATCH LIVE

Woman dies after being shot in head while driving car on South Side, authorities say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, September 1, 2024 2:09AM
Woman shot in head in car on South Side
Chicago police said she was shot in the head on 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 24-year-old woman died Saturday after she was shot while in a vehicle driving on the South Side Wednesday night.

The shooting took place at about 9:45 p.m. in the 1500-block of East 95th Street, Chicago police said.

Police said the woman was traveling in a vehicle when someone traveling in a silver SUV shot at her.

The woman was wounded in the head and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. She later died Saturday morning, the Cook County Medical Examiner said.

The victim has been identified as Emauni Ryhane of Sauk Village, Illinois.

Police said no one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

