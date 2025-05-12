24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man shot to death during argument in Gresham, Chicago police say

WLS
Monday, May 12, 2025 10:33AM
The shooting happened near 75th and Normal, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death on Chicago's South Side after an argument on Sunday night, police said.

The shooting happened at about 11:31 p.m. in the 7500-block of Normal Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 40-year-old man was outside when he was involved in an argument with someone he knew, police said.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and started to shoot at him.

The victim was found with multiple gunshots to the body, police said. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Nobody is in custody.

