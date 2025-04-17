1 killed in Lincoln Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Lincoln Park, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 9:20 p.m. in the 800-block of West Lill Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot and found a 28-year-old man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

