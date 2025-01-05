Offender shot during armed robbery at West Chatham business, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An armed suspect was shot during a robbery Saturday morning at a business on the city's South Side,

The shooting and armed robbery happened around 9 a.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street in West Chatham, Chicago police said.

Three armed offenders entered the business and demanded property, police said. After taking money, they fled through a back door of the business.

One of the offenders, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the right leg and arrested at the scene. He was taken to a hospital in good condition.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed to ABC7 the incident was not an officer-involved shooting. It was not immediately known who shot the offender.

Two other suspects are still wanted in connection to the robbery, police said. No other injuries were initially reported.

No further information was immediately available.

