Chicago police officer, CCL holder fatally shoot 2 dogs in Auburn Gresham, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer and a concealed-carry license holder shot and killed two dogs who were attacking a person last month on the city's South Side, COPA officials said Wednesday.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has been investigating the on-duty discharge of a weapon at an animal, and COPA released information Wednesday about the shooting.

The shooting happened September 12 in the 8400 block of South Racine Avenue in Auburn Gresham, COPA said.

A Chicago Police Department officer who was patrolling the area saw a victim being attacked by two dogs and approached them. A concerned citizen with a concealed-carry license also approached.

The CCL holder shot their firearm, killing one of the dogs and wounding the other, COPA said. The injured dog remained next to the victim as they were being treated for injuries by the Chicago Fire Department, and "as a result, the officer discharged their firearm, fatally wounding the second dog," COPA said in a news release.

The dog attack victim was not struck by gunfire during the incident, COPA said.

No further information from the Chicago Police Department about the shooting was available.

COPA continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting.