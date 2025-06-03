18-year-old shot while in vehicle on SW Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old was shot while sitting in a vehicle on the city's Southwest Side on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at about 8:57 a.m. in the 2400-block of West 21st Street, according to Chicago police.

An 18-year-old man was in a vehicle when someone approached in a red SUV.

The driver of the SUV allegedly shot at the 18-year-old.

Police said the victim had graze wounds to the right ear and shoulder.

CPD said the victim refused emergency services after relocating from the scene and contacting police.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect fled westbound in the alley.

Nobody is in custody.

ABC7 captured as police investigated near Benito Juarez Community Academy, just a couple of blocks from where the shooting happened.