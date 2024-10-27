24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot to death in Englewood identified by medical examiner

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, October 27, 2024 11:40AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been identified after being shot and killed on Friday on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue in Englewood, Chicago police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was standing on the sidewalk when he was hit by gunfire, police said.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died.

He was identified as Trevon Breeland of Chicago.

No further information about the circumstances of the shooting or possible suspects was immediately available.

Chicago police continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW