Man shot to death in Englewood identified by medical examiner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been identified after being shot and killed on Friday on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue in Englewood, Chicago police said.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was standing on the sidewalk when he was hit by gunfire, police said.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died.

He was identified as Trevon Breeland of Chicago.

No further information about the circumstances of the shooting or possible suspects was immediately available.

Chicago police continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.

