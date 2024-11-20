Woman killed in Jefferson Park stabbing attack, suspect found dead ID'd

Off-duty Chicago police officer also injured after firing shots at suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The woman killed in stabbing attack on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday afternoon and the suspect in the case have been identified.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman killed in Jefferson Park as Lacramioara Beldie, 54, of Chicago.

The suspect who was found dead was identified as Constantin Beldie, 57, also of Chicago.

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot, while attempting to intervene when Lacramioara Beldie was being stabbed on the Northwest Side Tuesday afternoon, CPD officials said.

The incident took place in the 5600-block of West Leland Avenue in Jefferson Park.

Neighbors said there was a chaotic fight between the man and a woman on the sidewalk in the residential area.

"Initially, I heard screams, a woman scream, that followed with gunshots," witness Thomas Desenfants said.

Just after 2:20 p.m., an off-duty detective assigned to the Area Four Detective Division saw the woman being attacked, and fired shots at the suspect, police said.

Desenfants said he called 911.

"Immediately, your heart sinks. You know something terrible has happened," Desenfants said.

The detective suffered a graze wound to the leg, while trying to stop the suspect, police said.

"You could see the blood dripping down his leg onto the sidewalk. It was a scary scene, scary scene, just knowing that he was only trying to help, and he got injured in the process is also pretty scary," Desenfants said.

The suspect was later found dead in the minivan he used to escape in the 5500-block of West Leland, Chicago police said.

The detective was taken to Lutheran General hospital in fair condition after the incident, Chicago fire officials said.

The woman died on the scene, police said.

CPD sources said the attack did not appear to be random.

Neighbors said they did not recognize the woman who was killed, but saw the silver minivan parked along the street.

They say surveillance video shows a man appeared to have waited for her, as she walked by on the sidewalk, and that's when he attacked.

"It's still frightening only because it can happen anywhere. But, to happen 10 feet from your front door, it's a little jarring," Desenfants said.

The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability responded to the incident, and the Investigative Response Team was also on the scene investigating.

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days.

Anyone with information is asked to call COPA at 312-746-7608 or visit www.chicagocopa.org.

