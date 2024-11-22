Woman shot, critically injured while inside home in West Chatham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was critically injured Thursday evening after she was shot while inside her home on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Princeton Avenue in West Chatham, Chicago police said.

The victim, a 47-year-old woman, was shot in the head after a bullet came through the front window of her home, police said. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No further information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting was immediately available.

Chicgao police continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.

