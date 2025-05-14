Chicago Sky Foundation looking for women-owned businesses to support | Applications open now

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Sky Foundation is looking for small business owners who are making a community impact.

They are selecting business to be a part of a small business cohort that will provide mentorship, workshops and funds.

Last year's cohort pick sits on Hale Street, which literally translates to being in good health, the very mission of Bani's Beets.

"That's my hope, that every person that walks through this door not only has the quality of life, but longevity," said Bani's Beets owner Auriel Banister.

Banister is putting the lessons she learned during the 2024 Chicago Sky Foundation's small business cohort into action.

"Seventy-five percent of us, at any given moment, are navigating sugar dependency," Banister said.

Known for her cold-pressed juices, her products are educating the community about foods that combat diseases, illnesses, building health from the inside out and keeping those like longtime customer Jessica McCarihan coming in on a daily basis.

"I was afflicted with strep throat three to four to five times a year," McCarihan said. "The juices that Ari has are just extremely beneficial for detoxification, immune support, overall health and wellness."

It this kind of impact that Sky Foundation is looking for in its next class of business owners, each who go through a four-week program with workshops on strategic planning, finances, marketing, sales, and then end with a pitch competition, where the first place winner goes home with $30,000.

"Second place gets $20,000; third place gets $15,000. And the remainder of the court, which would be five left, they get $5,000," said Chicago Sky Foundation Executive Director Awvee Storey.

For the first time in its five-year journey, the 2025 cohort will be a group of eight women-owned businesses.

"We have players on our team that are small business owners," Storey said. "We want to empower women small businesses, and that's our focus going into this year."

One year later, Banister remains empowered through her juices and event space next door hosting free fitness classes, wellness talks, and community gatherings. She hopes the program will keep opening doors for others, too, making a difference.

"It let me know, not only is it accessible to me, but it's also something that would re-encourage me to continue to do the work I do," Banister said.

Applications are now open for the 2025 Chicago Sky small business cohort. Click here for more information.