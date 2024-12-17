Chicago asking residents to name a snowplow for third annual contest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is once again holding its "You Name A Snowplow" contest.

Chicago residents are encouraged to submit innovative snowplow names at www.chicagoshovels.org by January 4.

At the end of the contest, the Department of Streets and Sanitation will pick the top six names, and those names will represent one snowplow in each of the city's six snow districts, joining the named snowplow fleet announced earlier this year.

The 2024 winning names were:

1. Skilling It

2. CTRL-SALT-DELETE

3. Casimir Plowaski

4. Ernie Snowbanks

5. Mies van der Snow

6. Bad, Bad Leroy Plow

Due to a near-tie for sixth place, seven winning names were chosen for the 2023 contest, including:

1. Mrs. O'Leary's Plow

2. Da Plow

3. Salter Payton

4. Sears Plower

5. Sleet Home Chicago

6. Holy Plow!

7. Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel