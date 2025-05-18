Our Chicago: Student debt, default and efforts to collect

The Trump administration is resuming collection of loans that are in default.

The Trump administration is resuming collection of loans that are in default.

The Trump administration is resuming collection of loans that are in default.

The Trump administration is resuming collection of loans that are in default.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For five years, Americans with federal student loans didn't have to worry about possible debt collection.

They were given a break, because many people faced financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now, things have changed.

The Trump administration is resuming collection of loans that are in default.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, about 5 million borrowers have defaulted on their student loans.

And millions more are at least 90 days late on their payments.

"I think also they were prioritizing different essential items at that time. Rents have increased to a crazy amount. Car insurance, all the things have increased," says Donna Rasmussen, executive director of the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Northern Illinois. "We hear a lot from people who will say, 'We'd rather be in debt than homeless.' So, they're prioritizing their food, their car payments. They're not going to lose their house if they don't make their student loan payment."

Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Northern Illinois Executive Director Donna Rasmussen joined ABC7 to discuss.

Rasmussen says the average federal student loan debt amount, in both private and federal loans, is about $38,500.

For those with outstanding student loan debt, how do they know if they're in default?

"Well if you haven't made a payment in 90 days, then you probably should know that you're in default. You will get a notice, either in the mail or in your email, giving you options about what to do," Rasmussen said.

One way the federal government might seek to recover the money owed is through wage garnishment.

Rasmussen says with other types of debt, that's done through a court order, "But with this, this student loan debt, they're not required to go to court. You'll get a notice that your wages are going to be garnished."

In addition to wages, they can also garnish Social Security payments and tax refunds.

Click here for more information about Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Northern Illinois.