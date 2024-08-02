Chicago Survivors, organization supporting victims of violent crime, expands to 12 more schools

An organization helping victims of Chicago violence is expanding its services to 12 additional schools.

An organization helping victims of Chicago violence is expanding its services to 12 additional schools.

An organization helping victims of Chicago violence is expanding its services to 12 additional schools.

An organization helping victims of Chicago violence is expanding its services to 12 additional schools.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Survivors hosted a back-to-school party for kids in the city's Chicago Lawn neighborhood on Friday.

The organization's staffers are known for supporting victims of violent crime and their families. Now, they are expanding services to schools.

"Children need help to process their pain so they will be less likely to turn to violence themselves," said Chicago Survivors Executive Director JaShawn Hill.

Hill announced that their pilot program for grief care and wellness that started in just four schools last year will be in at least 16 schools this fall.

"Thank goodness you are here. Thank goodness you are reaching out to children and families who have been touched by violence giving them a second look at life," said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.

Donna Pearson-Simmons reached out to Chicago Survivors after her daughter, Erica Reed, was killed last year, leaving two children, now ages 3 and 6.

"He was afraid to go outside. He was afraid to even sleep be himself," Pearson-Simmons said of 6-year-old Keant'e.

On Friday, Keant'e was eager to share details of a project he did about his family tree.

Pearson-Simmons said the support Keant'e initially got from Chicago Survivors, and then, at the boys' school, turned things around for the better.

"It gives the whole family hope to see him get through this," Pearson-Simmons said. "Having someone that I can talk to, having someone that he could talk and help. It's wonderful."

Schools are on the waitlist to get Chicago Survivors support for their students.

ABC7 is told that the key to expanding is consistent funding and finding more grief counselors to provide trauma-informed care.

