Dan Ryan Expy. reopens after crash involving Minutemen near Chatham, ISP says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 15, 2025 11:52AM
Dan Ryan Expy. shut down after crash involving Minutemen, ISP says
The crash happened on the Dan Ryan at 79th Street, Illinois State Police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were shut down on Sunday after a crash involving Minutemen, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. near 83rd Street, ISP said. The crash involved an IDOT Minutemen driver.

ISP said the IDOT driver was OK. The driver of the other car was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All traffic was being diverted off the expressway at 79th Street.

At about 6:50 a.m. video shows as all outbound lanes reopened.

