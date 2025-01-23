Bicyclist struck, killed by CTA Pink Line train in Cicero, spokesperson says

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was killed after being struck by a CTA train in the west suburbs, according to a city spokesperson.

The deadly crash happened on Wednesday at about 5:47 p.m. on 21st Place between 50th and 49th avenues, the spokesperson said.

ABC7 was told a man was riding his bike when he was struck by a CTA Pink Line train.

The man has not been identified by suburban authorities.

CTA said Pink Line trains were running with delays due to a "medical emergency on the tracks near Cicero."

No other information was available.

