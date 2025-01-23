24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Bicyclist struck, killed by CTA Pink Line train in Cicero, spokesperson says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, January 23, 2025 10:42AM
Bicyclist struck, killed by CTA Pink Line in Cicero, spokesperson says
The deadly crash happened on Wednesday evening.

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was killed after being struck by a CTA train in the west suburbs, according to a city spokesperson.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The deadly crash happened on Wednesday at about 5:47 p.m. on 21st Place between 50th and 49th avenues, the spokesperson said.

ABC7 was told a man was riding his bike when he was struck by a CTA Pink Line train.

The man has not been identified by suburban authorities.

CTA said Pink Line trains were running with delays due to a "medical emergency on the tracks near Cicero."

No other information was available.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW