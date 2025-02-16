Driver arrested after crashing into CFD truck on Eisenhower Expy., Illinois State Police say

The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-290 at Morgan Street on Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver was arrested after reportedly crashing into a CFD truck on the Eisenhower Expressway on Sunday morning, ISP said.

The crash happened at about 4:38 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-290 at Morgan Street near the Little Italy neighborhood, Illinois State Police said.

A Chicago fire engine was blocking lanes of traffic to block a previous crash when the driver of a black 2018 Nissan crashed into it.

A firefighter in the engine was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

The driver of the Nissan arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was issued a citation for violating Move Over Law, also known as Scott's Law.

The expresswas was closed but all lanes reopened by 6:55 a.m.

No other information was available.