Pedestrian struck on I-80 in Tinley Park, ISP says

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was struck by a vehicle in the south suburbs on Tuesday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened at about 10:25 a.m. on the westbound lanes I-80 in Tinley Park, ISP said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries. Their condition was not immediately known.

ISP said traffic was being diverted off onto Harlem Avenue northbound.

No other information was made available.