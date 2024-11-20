24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago urban historian Sherman 'Dilla' Thomas launching new YouTube show

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 2:40AM
Chicago urban historian Sherman 'Dilla' Thomas is launching a new YouTube show called 'You Don't Know Chi.'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Urban historian Sherman "Dilla" Thomas is launching his own show on YouTube, called "You Don't Know Chi."

Thomas has a huge following on social media, and he leads tours of Chicago neighborhoods through his company, Chicago Mahogany.

The first episode of "You Don't Know Chi" drops Friday, Nov. 29 on YouTube.

Search for @6figga_dilla to find out more.

Thomas also spoke to recently being let go from ComEd after working there for over 10 years.

He said he was convinced to leave a secure union job before he was laid off.

He said the situation partly motivated him to create his new show.

