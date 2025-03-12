Woman, dog injured after being attacked by pit bulls in Englewood: 'They're vicious'

A Chicago woman said she and her dog were injured after being attacked by pit bulls Saturday near West 60th Street and South Lowe Avenue in Englewood.

A Chicago woman said she and her dog were injured after being attacked by pit bulls Saturday near West 60th Street and South Lowe Avenue in Englewood.

A Chicago woman said she and her dog were injured after being attacked by pit bulls Saturday near West 60th Street and South Lowe Avenue in Englewood.

A Chicago woman said she and her dog were injured after being attacked by pit bulls Saturday near West 60th Street and South Lowe Avenue in Englewood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago woman wants action after she said she was attacked by two pit bulls on her own property. She was injured and so was her dog.

The attack on Saturday near West 60th Street and South Lowe Avenue in Englewood, she said.

The Englewood woman, Kenya Scott, said this attack is not the first, but the fifth incident their family has had with the neighborhood dogs.

Scott is still healing from the pit bull attack that she said almost killed her dog and left her with multiple stitches in her shoulder and arm.

She said the attack is the latest in multiple attacks on her dog and family by the same dogs over the past four years.

"They're brutal. They're vicious," Scott said. "They're dangerous and they don't care."

The 23-year-old Englewood woman said last Saturday she went out to her yard after she heard her dog yelp, and she came out to find two pit bulls attacking her 7-year-old pit-mix.

"I was inside the gate in my yard on my property and the dog was on the opposite side of the gate and bit me through the gate, leaped up to my shoulder, which I am a short person, but that's still pretty high up," Scott said.

Scott said her mother and sister then jumped in to help.

It's lot of children and elderly all around this neighborhood, and I would hate to see a dog attack someone who couldn't really defend themselves. Kenya Scott, dog attack victim

"She just was trying to like pry me from the dog, because he was not letting go," Scott said.

She suffered deep wounds on her shoulder. Her dog suffered far worse injuries to her mouth and arm.

"They dragged my dog under our fence, they were able to breach our fence with extreme force because they're really big pit bulls," Scott said. "They're really big dogs."

Kenya says this is the third time her pet has been attacked by the two neighborhood pit bulls, and it is the second time a member of her family has had an incident with the pit bulls.

"Last year we had to take them to the vet because they got attacked by the same dogs and this year, almost a year to the date, we had to take our dogs back to the vet and I had to go to the ER over the same dogs," Scott said.

She said the owners live in the neighborhood and their dogs are infamous on their block.

"We have had multiple incidents with these pit bulls over the years, they have attacked other animals in the community, they have attacked elderly people in the community," Scott said.

Chicago police told their family that they issued multiple citations to the owner, on top of the existing ones from previous incidents. Now, Scott and her family want action.

"It's lot of children and elderly all around this neighborhood, and I would hate to see a dog attack someone who couldn't really defend themselves," Scott said.

Animal Care and Control said an inspector has been assigned to Scott's case and will be following up with the family, and that the case is currently under review.

Scott said, as far as they've been told, the dogs that bit her and her dog are still home with their owner.

Animal Care and Control shared the following update:

"We have the bite report, and an inspector was assigned to the case yesterday. The Inspector is currently out today but will follow up tomorrow to gather additional information. The case remains under review, and any further updates will be provided as they become available, as long as sharing details does not impede the investigation or compromise the integrity of any potential case."

No further information is available at this time.