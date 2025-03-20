Chicagohenge sunset, sunrise phenomenon to appear in sky on first day of spring

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready for one of the most stunning sights of the year in the city Thursday evening.

It's "Chicago Henge" - when the sun lines up with our beautiful skyline, beaming down between the skyscrapers in the heart of the Loop.

This happens on the first day of spring and autumn.

Sunset is around 7:03 p.m.

Find a place to watch on any east to west street for the Chicagohenge sky show!

According to the Adler Planetarium, solar equinoxes are the only times of the year when sunlight is distributed evenly, meaning everywhere on earth will experience equal amounts of daylight and night.

You can learn more about Chicagohenge and equinoxes at adlerplanetarium.org.