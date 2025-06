Chicago's Moor's brewing wins Sam Adams craft beer competition

Moor's Brewing, Chicago's largest Black-owned brewery, just won the Sam Adams Brewing the American Dream competition in Boston.

Moor's Brewing, Chicago's largest Black-owned brewery, just won the Sam Adams Brewing the American Dream competition in Boston.

Moor's Brewing, Chicago's largest Black-owned brewery, just won the Sam Adams Brewing the American Dream competition in Boston.

Moor's Brewing, Chicago's largest Black-owned brewery, just won the Sam Adams Brewing the American Dream competition in Boston.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the competitive market of craft brewing, a Chicago spot is standing out.

Moor's Brewing, Chicago's largest Black-owned brewery, just won the Sam Adams Brewing the American Dream competition in Boston.

Co-founders Damon Patton and Jamhal Johnson joined ABC7 to talk about the competition, what sets their beer apart and what's next for their brewery.

For more information, visit https://moorsbeer.com.