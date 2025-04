St. James Lutheran School in Lincoln Park cuts ribbon on expansion

St. James Lutheran School in Lincoln Park, one of Chicago's oldest schools, cut the ribbon Sunday to celebrate their fourth floor expansion.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of Chicago's oldest schools is celebrating a brand new addition.

St. James Lutheran School of Lincoln Park cut the ribbon Sunday on their newly-added fourth floor and school expansion.

It includes two new middle school classrooms, plus new restrooms and locker rooms that are part of a refurbished gymnasium.

The new addition comes amid steady increases in the school's enrollment in recent years.

St. James school has been operating in Lincoln Park since 1857.