Chicago's Sylvia L. Jones' 'Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story' film set to debut

This weekend marks the highly anticipated debut of Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story on Lifetime, Saturday at 8/7 cst. It is a film that chronicles the inspiring journey of Monique Smith, from a troubled childhood to a decades-long search for her true identity. The film, written by Chicago native Sylvia L. Jones, follows Smith's emotional odyssey and her pursuit of self-discovery. Jones, a former news journalist turned screenwriter, shared her insights about the project during an interview on ABC-7 Eyewitness News.

"I feel so proud to bring this story to life," Jones said, reflecting on her transition from journalism to screenwriting. "It's been a personal and professional journey, and I'm thrilled that this powerful narrative will be seen by audiences."

