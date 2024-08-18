Perdue recalls frozen chicken nuggets, tenders over possible metal contamination

Perdue Foods is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets and tenders because of the possible presence of metal in the products.

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Friday that the recalled items were produced on March 23 and shipped to retail locations across the country or sold online. They have a best-by date of March 23, 2025.

The recalled products are:

- 22-ounce packages of Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets

- 29-ounce packages of Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders

- 22-ounce packages of Butcherbox Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets

"We determined the material to be a very thin strand of metal wire that was inadvertently introduced into the manufacturing process," Jeff Shaw, Perdue's senior vice president of food safety and quality, said in a news release. "Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to voluntarily recall all of these packages of products."

If you have these products in your freezer, do not use them; throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders are among the products under recall. Perdue Farms via CNN Newsource

There have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions, the USDA says, but consumers who are concerned about an injury or illness should get medical care.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Perdue at 866-866-3703, and anyone with food safety questions can call the USDA at 888-674-6854.

