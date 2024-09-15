Christmas Without Cancer 5K Run/Walk to raise money for families battling cancer

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An annual fundraising effort in southwest suburban Evergreen Park is making Chicago Proud.

The tenth annual Christmas Without Cancer 5K Run/Walk will take place Saturday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. at Circle/Klein Park.

The yearly race honors local cancer warriors who are currently battling or in remission from various forms of this life-changing disease. The Christmas Without Cancer 5K Run/Walk is one of the largest races in the city, and the most important fundraiser of the year for the organization, with more than 1,100 participants anticipated to raise funds for people and families who are battling cancer.

The 2023 Christmas Without Cancer 5K Run/Walk raised over $100,000 with over 1,000 participants walking or running for an incredible cause. This year, the organization hopes to exceed those numbers.

"Our annual 5K Run/Walk is the most important fundraiser of the year for our organization, as it helps us to provide year-round financial support to our families who are most in need," said Renee Copeland, president of Christmas Without Cancer. "At this time, our organization is flooded with application requests. To date in 2024, we have already helped over 500 families, which is the most we have ever helped in a single year. We anticipate that we will be close to aiding 1000 families with mortgage payments, tuition costs, daycare, medical expenses, etc., by the time the Christmas season arrives. This event brings Christmas to the area in September with a fun day filled with holiday music, people dressing in costumes, ugly sweaters, and more. And most importantly, it gives us the opportunity to honor some of the most amazing cancer warriors who are going through an incredibly difficult time. We hope everyone will come out and help - whether it is through walking, running, volunteering or sponsoring this enormously important event."

The event is currently seeking volunteers and sponsors. For more information, please email christmaswithoutcancer@gmail.com

Since 2003, Christmas Without Cancer has aided thousands of people across the Chicagoland area by providing holiday gifts, as well as basic life necessities to local families that are stricken with cancer. The organization quietly identifies and adopts multiple families throughout the year and supplies them with gift cards for groceries, medications, gas, and other necessities, as well as helping with mortgage payments, rent, tuition, daycare, and travel-related expenses for treatment.

For more information on the Christmas Without Cancer 5K Run/Walk, please visit www.christmaswithoutcancer.org