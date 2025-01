City of Aurora to host first-ever Restaurant Week

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Starting January 21 through February 4, the city of Aurora is hosting its inaugural "Restaurant Week."

Danielle Tufano with the city of Aurora and Bernie Laskowski, who is the chef and owner of Craft Urban Aurora stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the first-ever food frenzy week. To learn more about the participating eateries, click here.