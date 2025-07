High levels of lead found in drinking water in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The city of Aurora is warning about high levels of lead found in drinking water.

The city tested 100 water samples between January and June.

More than 10% exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency's action level for lead.

The city says while homes may have exceeded the action level, the water from the city's treatment plant does not have lead in it.

Aurora is in the process of removing lead service lines and educating the public.