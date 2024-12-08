City Year Chicago deploys young mentors to bridge the educational gap

City Year deploys young leaders to serve as full-time mentors and tutors in 32 schools across Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local mentors of a national nonprofit are making Chicago proud, bridging the educational gap to ensure no student is forgotten.

The team is a passionate group of diverse and dedicated corps members, who are making an incredible impact in the lives of students in under-resourced communities.

By helping students improve their academic performance, build social-emotional skills, and increase their engagement in school, City Year is empowering the next generation of leaders to make a positive impact in the world.

Valencia Koker, Senior Vice President and Executive Director of City Year Chicago visited ABC7, along with Senior AmeriCorps Service Leader, Len Robinson, to talk more about the organization's mission.

If you would like to join, donate, or learn more about the mission of City Year Chicago, visit their website cityyear.org