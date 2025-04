Rogers Park street new state-designated Mexican Cultural District; craft fair this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clark Street in Rogers Park is home to a new state-designated Mexican Cultural District called "Camino Clark."

It's meant to showcase Mexican heritage on Chicago's North Side.

Camino Clark spans about 2 miles from Howard Street to Devon Avenue.

To celebrate, the Rogers Park Business Alliance is announcing a series of cultural events, including a Mercadito craft fair this weekend.

Carolina Juarez, business district manager of Rogers Park Business Alliance, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to give a preview of the event.

She also talked about how it benefits local businesses and artisans.

The event is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 7056 N. Clark St.