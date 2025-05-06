Seeing double! California high school has 14 sets of twins graduating this year

CLOVIS, Calif. -- The graduating class at Clovis North High School in Fresno, California has a standout group of seniors.

With more than 600 students set to walk across the stage, more than two dozen of them are twins.

Some said they didn't even realize there were so many.

"At the start, I couldn't even really name more than three, so it was kind of weird to find out there were 14 sets," Senior Colton Parks said.

Part of that reason may be because most of them aren't identical.

Regardless of their looks, their bonds are apparent and they say their twin is who they turn to most.

"I think it's nice to grow up with somebody that I can communicate with throughout my life, so growing up, I won't be alone ever," Senior Isabella Istomin said.

But they also say being a twin isn't always fun.

"Sometimes even just being called by your twin's name can be really frustrating," Senior Claire Scott said.

That's why many of them are excited about their futures as they prepare to head off to college.

About half are excited to go to the same school as their twin.

"I have the person I trust most on this planet right with me, and since we're both going to be studying political science, we'll also be able to help each other study as well," Senior William Knapp said.

Others are interested in what school will be like without their other half.

"This is the first time we'll really be apart for longer than we ever have been, so it'll definitely be like a new start -- but I don't know -- I'm kind of excited to see how it'll all play out," Emerson Parks said.

After celebrating all of their birthdays together so far, many will be hosting graduation parties with their twin, potentially a final shared celebration before moving on to the next chapter.

"I feel like having one last grad party together is like our last celebration together before we're our own person in the future, so that's kind of sweet," Senior Chloe Scott said.

The 14 sets of twins include:

Brock and Claire Bogdanovic

Tejaswini and Tisyaketu Chokshi

Jackson and Ross Cinfel

Markez and Maximus Del Bosque

Sajan and Suhanan Gill

Isabella and Sophia Istomin

Claire and William Knapp-Cravins

Danica and Samantha Kong

Ella and Kaitlin Lev

Cassidy and Corbin Lindquist

Kailee and Kortni Little

Colton and Emerson Parks

Chloe and Clarie Scott

Max and Charlie Toy

We asked administrators how many twins are currently in the junior class.

They said they didn't know for sure, but they can guarantee it's less than 14.