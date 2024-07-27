Coast Guard searching for missing person after boat sinks in Lake Michigan near 31st Street Harbor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A water search is underway after a boat capsized in Lake Michigan on Chicago's South Side.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they received calls about a 25-foot double-decker pleasure yacht capsizing and then sinking near the 31st Street Harbor. Chicago police said it happened around 7:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard said 16 people were on the boat at the time of the incident. It was not immediately clear how many of them went into the water, but as of 9 p.m., Chicago police and the Coast Guard said one person, a male of an unknown age, was still unaccounted for.

It was also not immediately clear whether other people had to be medically treated or hospitalized, or what condition they may be in.

What caused the boat to sink was not immediately known.

A search for the missing person is ongoing.

