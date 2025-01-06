ComEd restores power at South Shore condo buildings amid cold temperatures

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's was a long, cold night for some people with no power in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood:

ComEd crews were able to restore the power at two South Shore condo buildings Monday morning.

The outage in the area forced at least 183 customers into cold and darkness. They were without heat, electricity, or working elevators, all while temperatures were plunging overnight.

Authorities said the outage happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the two buildings near 73rd and South Shore Drive.

A city bus was parked out front for people to warm up just as lake-effect snow is looming.

"It is extremely cold here and then living on the lakefront and being on the lakefront the temperatures in this area are actually at least 12 degrees colder," Shanelle Coleman, who lives in the building, said.

"Those conditions are not acceptable. Like I said, to be paying the kind of money, it's not cool," Trachon Carson, who lives in the building, said.

An underground cable was to blame for the outage.

